Elon Musk's Mother Gets Honorary Doctorate From University Of The Free State

Billionaire Elon Musk congratulated his mother on this achievement.

Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Dietetics by the University of the Free State (UFS) in South Africa for her exemplary contribution to nutrition research.

"I am now Dr. Maye Musk PhD! Thank you the University of the Free State for honoring me with the Doctor of Dietetics. After dedicating my adult life to nutrition research and the promotion of dietitians, this is the best recognition ever! This ceremony brought me to tears. It was not my plan, but it is the peak of my achievements," she said on Twitter along with a video. In the short clip, she is seen wearing a red graduation robe as the University officials present her with the doctorate.

Taking to the microblogging platform, the University of the Free State said, "Dr @mayemusk, one of this year's recipients of an honorary doctorate from the UFS, says being conferred this honorary degree is the best thing that could have happened to her."

Dr Musk told the audience that she had many fond memories of the Bloemfontein campus and the University. She said that her experience also helped her when she moved to Canada and the United States. She also discussed a quick overview of her life and how she earned a master's degree at the UFS.

"This was so unexpected. Thank you very much for this honour. My children are very proud of me. This is the best thing that has ever happened to me. It has been wonderful experiences in Bloemfontein and at Kovsies, everybody was great. Thank you," said Dr Musk, as per the University's tweet.

Honorary doctorates are awarded to individuals in honour of their remarkable contribution to a particular field or society, according to Professor Francis Petersen, Rector and Vice-Chancellor of the UFS.

Since being shared, her post has amassed over two million views and 32,000 likes.

Her sons, billionaire Elon Musk and restauranteur Kimbal Musk congratulated her on this achievement.

"This is phenomenal, Maye! You're the epitome of what it means to be an accomplished woman, even at an old age. You continue to live life to the fullest while pushing hard to better humanity. Oh, and you get bonus points for being @elonmusk's mum too!" remarked another user.

"Well deserved and congrats to you. This is one of your life's passion, good to see you are recognized for this," added a user.