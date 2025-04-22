Elon Musk's Mother Maye Musk Launches Hindi Edition Of Her Book In Mumbai

Elon Musk's mother, Maye, recently launched the Hindi edition of her memoir 'A Woman Makes a Plan' in Mumbai. The Hindi edition, titled 'Jab Aurat Sochti Hai', was launched in collaboration with Rajkamal Prakashan at a special event in the city.

The event coincided with her 77th birthday, which she celebrated along with Indian publishers and close acquaintances.

"I was so happy to have my Indian publishers at the launch of my Hindi book in Mumbai. Rajkamal Books. Coincidentally, it was on my birthday," the former model and author wrote on X.

Maye Musk shared several photos from the event, including some with her Indian publishers at the launch of the Hindi version of her memoir. In one of the pictures, she displayed the Hindi edition of her book.

The final photo in the series captured Maye Musk smiling gleefully in front of a large birthday cake decorated with flowers and the number "77" on it, along with a candle placed on top.

Earlier in the day, Maye Musk shared a photograph of a bouquet of flowers sent by her son Elon. "Thank you, Elon, for sending these beautiful birthday flowers to me in Mumbai. Love, m," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Her visit to Mumbai included a spiritual experience as well. On Easter Sunday, Maye Musk visited the Siddhivinayak Temple.

She was accompanied by Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. The duo participated in temple rituals and received blessings from the priests. The 77-year-old wore a yellow printed suit for the occasion.

Maye Musk's book, first published in English in 2019, chronicles her journey through professional challenges, personal setbacks, and eventual success as a model and nutritionist. She talks about being a single mother, working hard to support her family and building her career as a model and dietitian.

The book shares her personal stories and gives advice on how to stay strong, stay healthy, and follow your dreams - no matter how difficult life gets or how old you are. It's meant to inspire people, especially women, to make a plan and take control of their lives. The Hindi version aims to reach a wider audience in India.

"Maye's book is a symbol of the resilience of a woman. It has taught me so much, especially that age is just a number and it shouldn't define your dreams and goals," said Jaqueline Fernandez.

Elon Musk has also confirmed he will visit India later this year, ahead of the much-anticipated launch of Tesla's electric vehicles in the country.