Maye Musk Shares Birthday Moment In Mumbai With Flowers Sent By Elon

Maye Musk, the mother of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, celebrated her 77th birthday in Mumbai with a special gesture from her son, who sent her a bouquet from afar.

Sharing a photo on X with the flowers, Maye wrote, "Thank you, Elon, for sending these beautiful birthday flowers to me in Mumbai. Love m."

Thank you @elonmusk for sending these beautiful birthday flowers to me in Mumbai ???????? Love m ❤️❤️#ItsGreatToBe77 ???????? pic.twitter.com/9Fc3hwdKix — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) April 20, 2025

The former model and dietitian is currently in India.

For the Musk family, birthday traditions are meaningful events. Maye has shared in the past that her children plan something special for her every five years. The 77-year-old also posted throwback pictures with her children - Elon, Kimbal, and Tosca - from celebrations every five years.

???? It's my birthday ????????????

Every five years, my children give me a huge party.

Photos from 70, 65, 60, 55, 50

My hashtag is now:#ItsGreatToBe77 ???????? pic.twitter.com/BeUQuZCPnK — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) April 19, 2025

Elon Musk replied to the post, "Love you, Mom. Thanks for everything." Maye responded with a "Thank you."

Earlier, Maye Musk also showed her support for India. She reposted a message from PM Modi, who recently had a conversation with Elon Musk. PM Modi's post read, "Spoke to Elon Musk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains."

Maye responded with emojis - a heart-eyed smiley and the Indian flag.

Elon Musk confirmed he would visit India later this year, with Tesla's much-anticipated electric vehicle launch on the horizon.

Who is Maye Musk?

Maye Musk is a Canadian-born model, dietitian, and author. Born on April 19, 1948, in Regina, Saskatchewan, she moved to South Africa with her family in the early 1950s. She began modelling at 15 and went on to become a finalist in the 1969 Miss South Africa pageant.

She holds two master's degrees in dietetics and nutritional science. Over the years, she built a thriving dietitian practice in South Africa, Canada, and the US.

In recent years, she made a comeback in the fashion world, gracing the covers of Time, Women's Day, and global editions of Vogue. She also appeared in the 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Issue.

She's the author of 'A Woman Makes a Plan', a memoir offering life lessons on adventure, beauty, and success.