Elon Musk's Father Fears His Son Might Be 'Assassinated': Report

Elon Musk had also joked about the threat he received from former Russian space agency chief.

Elon Musk's father has said that his billionaire son could be assassinated. Errol Musk, 77, criticised a recent article in The New Yorker, which claimed that Tesla CEO's influence weighs on government decisions around space, Ukraine, social media, and electric vehicles. The report also highlighted how crucial SpaceX's Starlink satellites had been in war in Ukraine. After Mr Musk's acquisition of Twitter last year, US President Joe Biden had said his relationships with other countries is "worthy of being looked at".

Reacting to The New Yorker's piece titled 'Elon Musk's Shadow Rule', Errol told The Sun: "It's a hit job, a shadow government-sponsored opening salvo on Elon."

"The artillery-like softening up of the enemy before the actual attack and preparing of the ever-submissive people for the attack," he added.

When asked whether he feared the "shadow government" could assassinate Elon, he replied: "Yes."

Elon Musk had received a lot of criticism when he bought Twitter for $44 billion in October last year. He has been accused of allowing a rise in hate speech and disinformation on the social media platform, which he recently rebranded as X.

The world's richest man was threatened by former Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin, who made a veiled threat over the supply of Starlink satellite internet service to Ukraine in May last year.

At that time, he had joked about it, saying, "If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya."

Mr Rogozin was, however, fired months later with Russian President Vladimir Putin appointing Yuri Borisov to replace him.

A few months ago, some Twitter employees told the BBC that Mr Musk is shadowed by bodyguards at all times. They had also said that maintaining security is proving difficult following lay-offs and changes under owner Elon Musk.