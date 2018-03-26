Elon Musk's Father Has Baby With Stepdaughter, Billionaire Livid: Report

Errol Musk, the South African businessman has reportedly fathered a 10-month-old son with his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, 30.

World | | Updated: March 26, 2018 14:51 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Elon Musk's Father Has Baby With Stepdaughter, Billionaire Livid: Report

It's reported that Elon Musk went "berserk" when he discovered that his father and stepsister

Canberra:  Billionaire inventor Elon Musk's father has had a baby with his own stepdaughter, who is 42 years younger to him.

Errol Musk, the South African businessman has reportedly fathered a 10-month-old son with his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, 30.

The stepdaughter was four when Errol married her mother Heide, news.com.au reported.

It's reported that Elon went "berserk" when he discovered that his father and stepsister, who he lived with when he was younger, were in a relationship and would be having a child together.

The businessman even called his father Errol a "terrible human being," last year.

Comments
Meanwhile, Errol Musk, said, "One thing led to another - you can call it God's plan or nature's plan," media sources claimed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Elon MuskElon Musk's fatherErrol Musk

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Modi AppDiabetesHIV & AIDSCancerRedmi Note 5Samsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio PhoneSteve SmithMark ZuckerbergMastercard

................................ Advertisement ................................