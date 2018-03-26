Elon Musk's Father Has Baby With Stepdaughter, Billionaire Livid: Report

Errol Musk, the South African businessman has reportedly fathered a 10-month-old son with his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, 30.
The stepdaughter was four when Errol married her mother Heide, news.com.au reported.
It's reported that Elon went "berserk" when he discovered that his father and stepsister, who he lived with when he was younger, were in a relationship and would be having a child together.
The businessman even called his father Errol a "terrible human being," last year.
