Elon Musk's Donates $100 Million Worth Of Tesla Shares On New Year

Billionaire Elon Musk has started the new year with a donation of nearly $100 million worth of Tesla shares to undisclosed charities. The donation, made on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, is part of Musk's "year-end tax planning," according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing released on Wednesday.

The filing did not disclose what the charities were, but the recipients of the donation indicated they "had no current intention" to sell the shares.

It is a relatively small portion of Musk's wealth, estimated at $619 billion by the Bloomberg billionaire's index. He is followed by Larry Page, co-founder of Google, and Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, who have net worths of $269 billion and $253 billion, respectively.

The donation comes ahead of a critical week for Tesla, with the company set to report annual sales figures on Friday. On Monday, the EV giant published analyst consensus, predicting that Tesla's yearly sales would fall for the second year in a row.

Meanwhile, Musk remains committed to the company, having recently stated he planned to remain CEO for the next five years. In an interview at Bloomberg's Qatar Economic Forum in Doha in May, the billionaire was asked in a follow-up if he had any doubts about the plan. He answered, "Well, I might die."

Musk's philanthropic efforts are not new; in 2024, he gifted 268,000 shares of Tesla, worth almost $112 million, to unnamed charities two days before the New Year.

In 2022, he donated $1.95 billion worth of Tesla shares. According to a filing with the SEC, the Tesla CEO donated approximately 11.6 million shares between August and December of that year. In 2021, he donated $5.7 billion of his Tesla shares to the Musk Foundation.

The tech titan has been attempting to strengthen his control over Tesla, which he has led as CEO since 2008. He has expressed concerns about not owning enough voting shares in the company, particularly as he pushes into artificial intelligence and robotics initiatives.