Elon Musk's "Crazy" 1998 Prediction About Media's Future Now A Reality

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has shared an old video in which he predicted that the internet would “revolutionise traditional media”. Mr Musk's 1998 prophecy has come true; the internet has indeed transformed the way we consume media today.

In the reposted video from 26 years ago, the Tesla CEO responded to an interviewer's question about the future of the internet. “I think the internet is the superset of all media,” Mr Musk said. “It is the fuel and end all of the media. One will see print, broadcast, arguably, radio... essentially all media falling into the internet.”

He explained the internet's unique ability to facilitate interactive “two-way communication medium that is intelligent.” “It allows consumers to choose what they want to see, when they want to see it, whether that be radio, whether that be print, whether that be television, broadcast,” he added.

“I think it's going to revolutionise all traditional media,” he concluded.

He now revealed that many once thought his vision was “crazy,” for pointing out “this super obvious prediction.”

The crazy thing is that they thought I was crazy for stating this super obvious prediction

pic.twitter.com/OK0akTRj3E — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2024

Elon Musk aims to provide high-speed internet globally through his SpaceX Starlink project, which uses a network of satellites in low-Earth orbit. The service is designed to serve remote and underserved regions, offering unlimited data, no contracts, and low-latency connections. Starlink is user-friendly, with customers receiving a dish and modem that can be self-installed. Starlink is also reportedly seeking to enter the Indian market to provide satellite internet, challenging major players like Jio and Airtel.

Earlier, the SpaceX CEO predicted that artificial intelligence (AI) will eventually eliminate all jobs, but he doesn't view this as a negative development. Speaking remotely at the Viva Tech event in Paris, Mr Musk said, “Probably none of us will have a job,” in a future where work becomes “optional.”



He explained that people could choose to work if they wanted to, describing jobs as something one could do “like a hobby.” He believes AI and robots will provide all the goods and services people need. Mr Musk also mentioned the need for a “universal high income” to make this vision a reality, though he clarified that this is different from universal basic income (UBI), a concept where the government provides money to everyone, regardless of their earnings.