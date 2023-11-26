Grok is currently available for a limited audience.

Elon Musk recently unveiled his own artificial intelligence chatbot called Grok. It is the first product of Mr Musk's xAI company and it is trained using real-time data from the X platform. Recently, a user asked the chatbot to roast the billionaire with one word. To their amusement, the AI bot described Mr Musk as "overrated". This caught the attention of the Tesla Chief and he responded to the post saying that Grok is "accurate".

Tesla Owners Silicon Valley took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared a screenshot of their chat with the bot. "Grok roasts Elon Musk in one word : Overrated," reads the caption of the post. The account also added a laughing emoji with it.

Accurate — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2023

Since being shared, the post has amassed 80,000 views and 943 likes.

"Love Elon's humor," said a user.

"Grok is good," added a person.

A third person remarked, "Grok can be cruel sometimes."

"Interesting perspective! It's always fascinating to see different opinions on someone as prominent as Elon Musk," added a user.

Another added, "And this was the last thing Grok said, before being formatted."

A few days ago, a post by an X user about using the AI chatbot to understand a tweet shared by Elon Musk also caught the attention of the billionaire. In the post, the user, Kris Kashtanova, explained about using Grok to decode a tweet that Mr Musk posted a few days ago.

"Thanks to Grok we'll understand Elon Musk's post better," Kashtanova wrote while sharing a screenshot of the interaction between her and Grok. The X user used a tweet by Mr Musk about corporate culture as a prompt for the AI chatbot. In response, Grok then came up with a detailed explanation of what the tweet meant. Mr Musk reshared the entire post along with a bullseye emoji.

Meanwhile, Earlier this month, Mr Musk, the tycoon behind SpaceX, revealed details about the AI tool. He said the link-up with X is "a massive advantage over other models" of generative AI. Grok "loves sarcasm. I have no idea who could have guided it this way," the billionaire quipped, adding a laughing emoji to his post.

"Grok" comes from "Stranger in a Strange Land," a 1961 science fiction novel by Robert Heinlein, and means to understand something thoroughly and intuitively.

"Grok" comes from "Stranger in a Strange Land," a 1961 science fiction novel by Robert Heinlein, and means to understand something thoroughly and intuitively.