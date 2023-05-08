Elon Musk Warns Twitter Users Of Potential Drop In Followers. Here's Why

Musk mentioned that Twitter users can see a drop in follower count.

Twitter users who are not using their accounts regularly may soon notice a drop in their follower count. The reason? Twitter CEO and multi-billionaire Elon Musk said that the microblogging site will soon start purging accounts with no activity in several years.

In his post, Musk mentioned that Twitter users can see a drop in follower count. Elon Musk tweeted, "We're purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see follower count drop."

See the post here:

We're purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see follower count drop — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 8, 2023

According to Twitter's policy, users should log in to their accounts at least once every 30 days to avoid permanent removal due to prolonged inactivity.

Earlier, Musk "threatened" to reassign National Public Radio's Twitter account to another company, the US-based broadcaster said on Tuesday.

Musk suggested that he would reassign the network's main account, under the @NPR handle, to another organization or person, NPR said.

NPR stopped posting content to its 52 official Twitter feeds last month in protest against a Twitter designation that implied government involvement in its editorial content.

Musk, in an email to an NPR reporter, asked about its engagement with Twitter, the public broadcaster said.

"So is NPR going to start posting on Twitter again, or should we reassign @NPR to another company?" NPR quoted Musk as saying.

"Our policy is to recycle handles that are definitively dormant," he said in another email. "Same policy applies to all accounts. No special treatment for NPR."