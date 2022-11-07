Elon Musk Tweets Rules For Twitter, Says 'Will Evolve Over Time'

Musk said impersonators who failed to mention accounts as a "parody" one will be permanently banned(

Elon Musk today posted a series of rules to be followed on Twitter, a week after he took over the company. He also said that the rules "will evolve over time".

Though the rules remained largely similar to what they have always been, there seem to be one addition - 'Misleading and Deceptive Identities'.

It advised against impersonating individuals, groups, or organisations to mislead, confuse, or deceive others. Don't use "a fake identity in a manner that disrupts the experience of others on Twitter", it added.

Twitter rules will evolve over time, but they're currently the following: https://t.co/Ut1tXuefso — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

Another policy that stood out was against posting any "video content on or through our services that includes third-party advertising, such as pre-roll video ads or sponsorship graphics, without our prior consent."

Several drastic measures, including sacking half the staff and charging users, that Musk has taken since he took over Twitter in a $44 billion deal just about a week ago have provided some early clues to how the platform will be reshaped by the world's richest person.

Musk said on Sunday that Twitter users engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying it as a "parody" account will be permanently suspended without a warning.

Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022

The rules warned against violence and abuse on the social media platform. It also cautioned against spreading fake news.

"You may not use Twitter's services in a manner intended to artificially amplify or suppress information or engage in behavior that manipulates or disrupts people's experience on Twitter," said one of the policies.

"You may not deceptively share synthetic or manipulated media that are likely to cause harm. In addition, we may label Tweets containing synthetic and manipulated media to help people understand their authenticity and to provide additional context," it added.

Musk earlier said Twitter's mission was to become the most accurate source of information about the world, sparking debate about how it would achieve that and who determines what is accurate.

"Twitter needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world. That's our mission," he said on Sunday.

Twitter needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world. That's our mission. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

Twitter on Saturday updated its app in Apple's App Store to begin charging $8 for sought-after blue check verification marks as it seeks to shore up revenue.

Benefits of the verification service would include "half the ads", the ability to post longer videos to Twitter and priority ranking for quality content, Twitter said.

Before Musk took over, blue check marks next to a person's user name meant Twitter confirmed the account belonged to the person or company claiming it. It was not immediately clear how or if Twitter planned to verify the identity of the user beyond charging a fee.