Elon Musk Tweets '0 To 60 In Less Than 2 Seconds' For This Tesla Car

Remember when Elon Musk said Tesla only continued to build the Model S and X for sentimental reasons? (during an earnings call, October 2019).

Now we have refreshed, updated 'Plaid' versions of each. Tesla has given the cars all-new interiors, with updated screens and climate controls. It's also redesigned the battery pack and modules in the new cars and has been making upgrades to the plant in Fremont ahead of their launch later this quarter.

The Model S Plaid is quite something. Tesla says it's capable of 0-60 in less than 2 seconds, claiming in the earnings presentation that it's the fastest-accelerating production car in the world. It will cost $112,990, including potential incentives. That will get you 390 miles of range and a top speed of 200 miles per hour. Deliveries will start around March, according to the company's website.

First production car ever to achieve 0 to 60 mph in less than 2 seconds

There's a higher-spec $132,990 Plaid+ model which has a greater 520-mile range on a single charge. The company estimates it will be set for delivery in late 2021.

The plaid version of the Model X has had a similar makeover and injection of speed and power. In fact, Tesla claim it's the "highest performing SUV ever built" in terms of power and acceleration, according to its website. Starting at $113,190, inclusive of incentives, it has a maximum range of 340 miles (less than the more standard Long Range model) and can do 0-60 in 2.5 seconds. Three high-performance motors give the X plaid peak power of 1,020 horsepower. Musk said in the earnings call deliveries of the Model S Plaid will be in February.

