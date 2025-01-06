Elon Musk, Pakistani Grooming Gangs: World's Richest Man Sparks UK Row

The world's richest man, Elon Musk, has sparked a political storm in the UK by launching a series of controversial posts targeting Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the Labour government. His comments have reopened discussions around the issue of child grooming gangs, sparking calls for fresh investigations.

Musk's Allegations Against Starmer

On New Year's Day, Musk accused Keir Starmer of failing to act decisively on grooming gang cases during his tenure as Director of Public Prosecutions (2008-2013). Musk claimed that Starmer allowed "rape gangs" to exploit vulnerable girls without facing justice, alleging that institutional failures were linked to Starmer's leadership of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

The billionaire also criticised Jess Phillips, the safeguarding minister - a position under the UK Home Office, accusing her of covering up for Starmer by rejecting a call for a public inquiry into alleged grooming scandals in Oldham. Musk suggested that Phillips' decision was politically motivated to shield Starmer, claiming it represented a "cover-up" of systemic failings.

In a series of posts on X, Musk demanded a new national public inquiry and called for the Labour government to face an immediate general election. He went so far as to accuse Phillips of being a "rape genocide apologist".

The Labour government was quick to dismiss Musk's remarks, with Health Secretary Wes Streeting labelling them "misjudged and misinformed." Starmer's defenders argue that as DPP, he introduced new guidelines in 2013 to better address child sexual exploitation cases.

Grooming Gang Scandals

The grooming gang scandals have long been a flashpoint in UK politics. Investigations in towns such as Rotherham, Rochdale, and Telford revealed widespread child sexual exploitation, often perpetrated by men of predominantly Pakistani descent. Reports suggested systemic failings by local authorities and law enforcement, with officials accused of ignoring or downplaying abuse due to fears of being labelled racist.

The 2022 Oldham inquiry found serious safeguarding failures but did not uncover evidence of organised exploitation in council-run facilities. National inquiries, such as the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA), have repeatedly identified gaps in the system, while successive governments have pledged reforms.

These failures have been seized upon by far-right figures like Tommy Robinson and Nigel Farage to stoke anti-immigrant sentiment. Musk's decision to amplify Robinson's views has led critics to accuse him of spreading disinformation.

Musk vs Farage

The Tesla chief has aligned himself with far-right movements in Europe and expressed support for Britain's Reform UK party, led by Nigel Farage. Musk has also championed the cause of agitator Robinson, currently serving an 18-month sentence for contempt of court

On Sunday, however, Musk appeared to distance himself from Nigel Farage, the leader of Britain's anti-immigration Reform UK party. Musk, who previously signalled potential support for Farage's party, declared on his X platform that "The Reform Party needs a new leader. Farage doesn't have what it takes."

This public rift comes days after Farage revealed he had been in talks with Musk regarding a possible significant financial donation to Reform UK. Farage's party, which split the conservative vote during the general election in July 2024, is seen as influential in Labour's return to power.

Musk posted on X questioning why Robinson was in solitary confinement, claiming it was for "telling the truth" about grooming gangs, a series of scandals involving the exploitation of young girls by predominantly South Asian men in several UK cities.

Farage responded with a firm rebuke, stating, "Tommy Robinson's imprisonment is not political. It's about contempt of court." While maintaining Musk's "very supportive" stance toward Reform UK, Farage rejected the notion of aligning with Robinson, saying, "I never sell out my principles."