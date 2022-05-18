Want To See A Preview Of Tesla Robot, User Demands. Elon Musk Says...

Elon Musk Tesla Bot: Tesla Bot was announced by Elon Musk last year.

Hours after announcing details about Tesla's second Artificial Intelligence day, Elon Musk has said that people will get a chance to see Tesla Bot, a humanoid robot, during the event. When an excited user asked Mr Musk if he plans to give “a sneak preview of Tesla Bot?” the billionaire replied with a “yes”.

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022

Tesla Bot was announced by Elon Musk last year. Back then, he had said that the robot will be capable enough to pick up groceries at a store or put bolts to a car using a wrench.

As per the details available on the official website, Tesla Bot is a next-generation humanoid robot. It is “capable of performing tasks that are unsafe, repetitive or boring.”

The electric-car maker will host its second Tesla AI Day on August 19. And, Elon Musk has promised that there are going to be “so many cool updates”.

Mr Musk added, “The purpose of AI Day is to convince great AI/software/chip talent to join Tesla.”

Tesla held its first AI day in August last year and a Battery Day in September 2020.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk's Twitter deal is grabbing a lot of attention. Ahead of the takeover, three more senior employees, including two vice presidents, have left the company. As per the internal memos described to Bloomberg, Ilya Brown, a VP of product management; Katrina Lane, VP of Twitter Service; and Max Schmeiser, head of data science, have stepped down from their positions. This comes less than a week ago when Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal fired two of his top product executives.