TIME Magazine Shares Elon Musk's To-Do List, He Responds

Billionaire Elon Musk on Thursday responded to his "to-do list" featured on the cover of TIME magazine and said it was not his checklist.

Musk, the owner of social media platform X (formerly Twitter), said he was "trying to make life multiplanetary to maximize the potential lifespan of consciousness".

The cover headline of TIME magazine's December edition read "Citizen Musk: What's next on his to-do list?" and featured a picture of the 53-year-old tech billionaire alongside a checklist that included achievements such as "Electric Vehicles," "Become richest man," "Buy Twitter," "Launch rocket," "Bring rocket back," "Implant human brain chip", "Get Trump elected," and "Work from Mar-a-Lago."

"Slash $2 trillion" and "Fly to Mars" were unchecked on the list.



"To be clear, I have not done any media interviews and this is not actually my checklist. I am trying to make life multiplanetary to maximize the probable lifespan of consciousness. Some of the items below are needed for that," Musk posted on X.

https://t.co/Sv0N3Z5U4l — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2024

US President-elect Donald Trump has named Elon Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to lead a newly created Department of Government Efficiency.

Trump said Musk and Ramaswamy, 39, will reduce government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut waste and restructure federal agencies.

Trump said the new department would bring in external expertise and work with the White House and the Office of Management and Budget.

Musk says he is targeting $2 trillion in cuts from the federal government's $7 trillion budget.

The Space X founder and CEO, who aims to launch the first uncrewed missions to Mars as early as 2026, had reportedly spent over $100 million to boost Trump's presidential bid.

He has also been a constant presence at Trump's side since his historic victory over Kamala Harris at the start of the month.