"Such An Insufferable Tool": Musk Slams Trudeau Over His Jab At Trump

Billionaire Elon Musk has yet again attacked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, saying he is "such an insufferable tool", after the latter took an inapparent jibe at US President-elect Donald Trump.

Speaking at an Ottawa gala for Equal Voice, an organization that works to get more women elected to public office, Trudeau on Tuesday said Kamala Harris's loss in the US presidential election was a setback for women's progress. He also cited various recent incidents that he said suggest women's rights are under attack by "regressive" and "reactionary" political forces.

"It wasn't supposed to be that way. We were supposed to be on a steady, if difficult sometimes, march towards progress. And yet, just a few weeks ago, the United States voted for a second time to not elect its first woman president," Trudeau said.

"Everywhere, women's rights and women's progress were under attack, overtly and subtly. And I want you to know that I am, and always will be a proud feminist," he said in remarks that came shortly after Trump called him the "governor" of a state, rather than the prime minister of the US neighbour.

His comments drew a sharp retort from one of Trump's closest allies, Musk, who spent at least $270 million to help the Republican win the US presidency.

"He's such an insufferable tool," Musk said in a response to a post on X. "Won't be in power for much longer."

This was not the first time that the billionaire has slammed Trudeau on the social media platform.

Last month, Musk said Trudeau "will be gone" in the Canadian election, scheduled to take place next year.

"He will be gone in the upcoming election," he wrote on X while responding to a user's request to help Canada "get rid" of Trudeau.

Last year, when the Canadian government made it compulsory for online streaming services to formally register with the government for 'regulatory controls', the X owner called it "shameful" and charged that Trudeau was "trying to crush free speech" in Canada.

In 2022, when Trudeau invoked emergency powers for the first time in the country's history to arm his government with more power to respond to truckers protesting the COVID-19 vaccine mandates at that time, Musk compared him to Adolf Hitler. He later deleted the post.