Elon Musk Replies To 'We Need Your Help Removing Trudeau' Post

Billionaire Elon Musk has predicted the downfall of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the upcoming Canadian federal election, scheduled to take place on or before October 2025. “He will be gone in the upcoming election,” posted Musk on X, while responding to a user's request to help Canada get rid of Trudeau.

He will be gone in the upcoming election — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2024

The exchange on social media started when a Swedish journalist shared an update on the German government and wrote, “The German Socialist government has COLLAPSED and there are now talks about a snap election.”

To this, Musk, Chief executive officer (CEO) of electric automobile maker Tesla and the private space company SpaceX, called German Chancellor Olaf Scholz a “fool” after the collapse of his three-party coalition.

He responded in German: “Olaf ist ein Narr.” The sentence translates to: “Olaf is a fool.”

Olaf ist ein Narr https://t.co/Yye3DIeA17 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2024

To this, a user said, “Elon Musk we need your help in Canada getting rid of Trudeau”.

This is not the first time Musk has bashed Mr Trudeau. Musk had earlier slammed the Justin Trudeau government in Canada for “crushing free speech” in the country.

Last year, the Canadian government made it compulsory for online streaming services to formally register with the government for 'regulatory controls'. Musk called it “shameful” and wrote, “Trudeau is trying to crush free speech in Canada.”

Trudeau is trying to crush free speech in Canada. Shameful. https://t.co/oHFFvyBGxu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 1, 2023

Before this, in February 2022, when Mr Trudeau invoked emergency powers - for the first time in the country's history - to arm his government with more power to respond to truckers protesting the vaccine mandates at that time, Musk compared him to Adolf Hitler.

Responding to a social media post describing how Trudeau's government had ordered banks to help cut funding to the protesters, Musk posted a meme of a photo of Hitler, with "Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau" written above his head and "I had a budget" below it.

Later the post was deleted.

The war of words continues.