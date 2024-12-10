"Governor Trudeau Of State Of Canada": Trump Jibe Follows Tariff Warning

US President-elect Donald Trump has hit again after joking about making Canada the "51st state" of the US. This time, he has dubbed Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, as "Governor", a post referring to the executive head of a US state. Trump made the remarks on Truth Social, a social media network he owns, over a week after he attended a dinner with Trudeau at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

"It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada. I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in-depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all," said the Republican leader.

The dinner meeting on November 30, which saw Trudeau flying in from Ottawa, followed a warning by Trump to slap 25% tariffs on Canadian imports unless it acts against immigrants trying to cross its southern border.

Trudeau had argued that such high tariffs would "kill" the Canadian economy, after which Trump jokingly suggested that Canada become the 51st state of the US to avoid the tariffs. Trump's remark caused Trudeau to laugh nervously, Fox News had reported.

This would make Canada a very liberal state, someone commented at the meeting, evoking more laughter. Trump played along and told Trudeau that Canada could become two states and he could become a Governor if he cannot handle his list of demands.

Canada's trade is heavily dependent on the US, which alone consumes about three-fourths of its goods and services, and high tariffs would badly hurt the Canadian economy.

After the dinner, Trudeau said he had "an excellent conversation" with Trump, but stayed clear of any remark about tariffs and the relationship with the President-elect.

Trump, too, had called it a "very productive meeting", during which they discussed a range of topics. Fentanyl, a drug that threatens a severe epidemic in the US, also figured in the talks, so did illegal immigration, the trade deficit between the US and Canada, and fair trade deals, according to Trump.