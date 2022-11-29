Elon Musk Slams Apple: 5 Points On The Controversy

Tensions began after Mr Musk acquired Twitter and promised to allow "free speech" on the platform. With the tweets targeting Apple, he appears to confirm that content moderation was an issue for the iPhone maker. Lack of moderation could give Apple a ground to remove Twitter from its app store - something the company did with Parler last year.

Another issue is Apple's 30 per cent fee, which the company takes from all digital content purchased on its app store. Mr Musk has openly criticised his "secret tax" multiple times in the past. Apple's store fee has also been criticised by Spotify and Meta.

Mr Musk has also claimed that Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. He tweeted: "Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?" The billionaire then tagged Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, asking "what's going on here". Ad sales account for about 90% of Twitter's revenue. A Washington Post report said that Apple was the top advertiser on Twitter, spending $48 million on ads on the social network in the first quarter of 2022.

Mr Musk, a self-described "free speech absolutist", has alarmed advertisers who are concerned that his acquisition of Twitter will lead to proliferation of hate speech on the platform. Many big companies, including General Motors and Chipotle, have paused spending on Twitter, according to The Guardian.