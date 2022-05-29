Elon Musk Shares Twitter-Related Snarky Cartoon, Internet Tries To Decipher Meaning

Elon Musk slammed for sharing the image without giving credit to the artist.

In the midst of the Twitter takeover drama, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shared a snarky cartoon of himself as a rescuer of a blue bird - Twitter's official mascot.

Taking to social media on Saturday, Mr Musk, without any words, shared a cartoon of himself releasing a bird in the form of the classic blue Twitter logo from a cage. According to DailyStar, the cartoon was made by Chinese artist Devil Pepper in April.

Mr Musk's post has prompted several internet users to come up with various comments with some trying to decipher the meaning behind the image. Shibetoshi Nakamoto, pseudonym of Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus, reacted to the post. “Despite all my rage I am still just a bird in a cage,” he wrote.

“Does that mean you will restore suspended accounts??? Right??” asked another. “It can be understood in two ways, Elon Musk says goodbye to the idea of becoming the founder of Twitter or Elon Musk gives Twitter freedom without censorship and restrictions. So what is it?” posted a third.

Some social media users also slammed the Tesla CEO for sharing the image and removing the credit and signature from its creator. “Please give credits to him – removing his signature is not cool,” one user said. Another encouraged Mr Musk to “Please use the signed work”.

Meanwhile, it is to mention that Elon Musk's recent tweet comes amid plenty of other questions about his Twitter takeover. Mr Musk had a $44 billion offer for the site accepted a while ago, however, the deal stalled last week after data regarding fake accounts on the microblogging site came to light.

It was revealed that less than 5% of the social media site's users were made up of spam or fake accounts. Mr Musk then tweeted that the Twitter deal was “temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam / fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users.” This confession caused the company to lose around 11% of its value.

This was not the last twist in the tale as just two days ago Reuters reported a Twitter investor is suing Elon Musk and the social media platform over the handling of the billionaire's $44 billion bid for the company. The case alleges that Mr Musk violated California corporate laws in a number of ways. It also claims that several tweets posted by Mr Musk were “misleading” and constituted an effort to manipulate the market for Twitter shares.