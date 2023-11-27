Elon Musk Shares Poem On Love Written By His AI Chatbot Grok

Grok can access X in real time and is available to social media platform's premium subscribers.

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has shared a poem written by artificial intelligence (AI) tool Grok that his company xAI developed. The picture shared by Mr Musk shows the poem starting with, "In love, we find a universe aglow, a cosmic dance of hearts that ebb and flow." The world's richest person had earlier announced that the team at X (formerly Twitter), a platform that he bought for $44 billion in October 2022, will soon add a "Grok, Analysis!" button under posts.

I asked Grok to write a poem about love pic.twitter.com/WNXoHTa0RF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2023

Users soon shared their experiences of using various AI tool available today. One of them showed the interpretation of Grok's poem by Midjourney, an image creating AI tool.

"Grok understands love. Grok will care for humanity. Mark my words," commented one user. "Are you going to make a song out of it?" asked one user.

"This poem touched me so much," a third user commented.

Mr Musk revealed the AI chatbot earlier this month as a challenge to ChatGPT, claiming the prototype is already superior to ChatGPT 3.5 across several benchmarks.

Grok can access X in real time and is available to the social media platform's premium subscribers.

Grok "loves sarcasm. I have no idea who could have guided it this way," Mr Musk had said in a post, teasing the AI tool.

The billionaire started xAI in July after hiring researchers from OpenAI, Google DeepMind, Tesla and the University of Toronto.

Since OpenAI's generative AI tool ChatGPT exploded on the scene a year ago, the technology has been an area of fierce competition between tech giants Microsoft and Google, as well as Meta and start-ups like Anthropic and Stability AI.