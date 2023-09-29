'Thriving Base On Mars In...': Elon Musk's New Goal In Big SpaceX Flashback

SpaceX had attempted its first launch in 2006. But it ended in a failure. (file)

Elon Musk has expressed his newest space ambition after SpaceX, as his spacecraft manufacturing company celebrated 15 years of the launch of Falcon 1 into the Earth's orbit.

SpaceX had attempted its first launch in 2006. But it ended in a failure. The company, after three failed attempts, was finally able to taste success in September 2008.

Reminiscing a path-breaking moment, SpaceX, along with a video on X (formerly known as Twitter), said, “15 years ago today, Falcon 1 was the first privately developed liquid fuel rocket to reach Earth orbit.”

Mr Musk quote-tweeted the post and wrote, “Hopefully, there will be a thriving base on Mars in 15 years!”

In the clip, we could spot Brian Bjelde, Vice President of Human Resources, Senior Propulsion Engineer Flo Li, and Jessica Jensen, who is Vice President of Customer Operations and Integration.

Speaking about the day, Flo Li said, “For me, it was a dream come true because it was something we had been working so hard for, for years.”

Hopefully, there will be a thriving base on Mars in 15 years! https://t.co/aS2dDBy89L — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2023

Meanwhile, Mr Musk's post has managed to attract everyone's attention on the social media platform.

Congratulating Mr Musk and SpaceX, a user said, “This is an amazing achievement.”

This is amazing Accvment — eknu (@eknuu11) September 29, 2023

Some wanted Elon Musk to accomplish the Mars base “sooner.”

Sooner please — Alicia Camino (@CaminoAlicia) September 29, 2023

A user said, “I want a ride in that spaceship.”

I want a ride in that space ship. — Croxxed Out (@FLCons) September 29, 2023

Another excited person asked, “That would be amazing. 15 years though, do you really think it's doable?”

That would be amazing. 15years though, do you really think its doable? — Vinnie ❌ (@SapereVincent) September 29, 2023

Some wondered how much would a trip to Mars cost.

Can I get a ticket to mars? — Daddy Denny's Nipples ???????? (@dennylet27) September 29, 2023

“First class or economy? Maybe if we start a crowdfunding campaign now, we might just score some early bird discounts,” a person said.

First class or economy? Maybe if we start a crowdfunding campaign now, we might just score some early bird discounts! ???????? — Michael Porter (@Michael73561485) September 29, 2023

Some said that they just “can't wait to see that.”

Can't wait to see that — Theta__X (@Theta__X) September 29, 2023

Till date, SpaceX has conducted 267 launches.