Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold 4.4 million shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $3.99 billion, five US securities filings showed on Thursday.

No further TSLA sales planned after today — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2022

Musk said in a tweet that there are "no further TSLA sales planned after today."

