Elon Musk Says 'No' To Former T-Mobile Executive Who Wants To Run Twitter

Elon Musk bought completed the acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion.

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk received an eager job pitch from an American businessman, who said he should let him run Twitter. John Legere, former chief executive officer (CEO) of T-Mobile in US, said Mr Musk should support product and technology. But he received a curt "No" from the new Twitter owner. The job pitch comes a day after the world's richest man said he was working "at the absolute most amount... from morning till night, seven days a week" after his acquisition of the social media platform.

In his job pitch posted on Twitter, Mr Legere said, "Hi @elonmusk, maybe I should run @twitter. You can stop managing daily business, and "content moderation" and then support product/technology, let someone else "run" @Twitter. I'm expensive but so is what you paid for twitter (p.s. please be leadership example of how to tweet)."

His tweet was about the $44 billion buyout of Twitter. But, Mr Musk, in his one-word reply, said "No."

No — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2022

"Well that was a short interview, fair enough, Can't say I didn't try," Mr Legere said in his response while tagging Mr Musk.

"But please consider the free advice included in my suggestion. I believe @twitter can be the marketplace for transparent free speech AND a profitable growth company. That will require vision but also leadership and management," he said in a subsequent tweet.

Mr Legere previously worked for AT&T, Dell, Global Crossing. He is credited with successfully rebooting the culture at T-Mobile.

Meanwhile, since becoming the boss of Twitter, Mr Musk has introduced - and discarded - a number of features, leading to chaos in the functioning of the social media company. He also fired the top executives, including Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal.

Mr Musk also fired a large number of staff this month, before reaching out to them to join the company again.