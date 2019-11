Elon Musk Says New Tesla Auto Factory Will Be In Germany

Elon Musk said that the new "Gigafactory" would be "in the Berlin area."

A new Tesla auto factory for the European market will be based in Germany, chief executive Elon Musk said Tuesday.

Musk said during a ceremony at Germany's Golden Steering Wheel awards that the new "Gigafactory" would be "in the Berlin area."

He said the company planned the facility "near the new airport" in Berlin and that Tesla would also set up a design center in the area.

"Everyone knows that German engineering is outstanding and that's part of the reason we are locating our Gigafactory Europe in Germany," he said on-stage.

"We are also going to create an engineering and design center in Berlin because I think Berlin has some of the best art in the world."

The news highlights a further global expansion for the electric automaker, which last month said its factory in China had started production.

Musk offered few details, but reports have said the company hopes to begin European production by 2021.

Tesla is estimated to have some 30 percent of the European market for battery-powered cars.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.