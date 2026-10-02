Elon Musk Says "Instagram Is For Girls" In Reply To Post About Deleting App, Sparks Debate Online

Elon Musk has sparked debate online with a comment about Instagram being a social media platform for a particular gender. His remark came in response to an X post by user Geiger Capital, who shared his decision to delete the platform.

X user Geiger Capital wrote, "Officially deleted Instagram. An inherently female app. Zero benefit."

Responding to the post, Musk wrote, "Instagram is for girls." His reaction has sparked debate on social media.

Check Out The Post Here:

Musk Made Similar Statement In May

Earlier in May this year, Musk had made the same statement about Instagram while replying to a viral thread about social media habits and online trends.

The post featured a discussion about how people's online habits can reflect different phases of their lives. While responding to the discussion, Musk wrote, "Instagram is for girls," and mocked men who share their Instagram profiles with him.

The thread highlighted common Instagram trends such as posting "thirst traps", uploading stories throughout the day and sharing pictures of homemade food.

Later, Musk added another comment saying that when grown men send him their Instagram profiles, he wonders if they are "transitioning or what."

The post quickly went viral, with many social media users calling his comments sexist and offensive.

Social Media Reaction

His statement about Instagram is once again going viral on social media, drawing several reactions online.

One user commented, "x is for who?"

Another user noted, "What about X?"

"I don't agree. I think Instagram is a welcoming space for all genders," added a third user.

A fourth user commented, "Instagram is for everyone."