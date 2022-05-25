Elon Musk Says He Is A Rare Exception Being A Rich Father With Many Children

Elon Musk has tweeted how the fertility rate in the United States is declining.

Tesla chief Elon Musk is always in news. In his most recent tweet, the billionaire mentioned how the fertility rate in the United States has been below the replacement level of 2.1 for the past 50 years.

USA birth rate has been below min sustainable levels for ~50 years pic.twitter.com/v5PSLbvEAE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 24, 2022

Mr Musk shared a graph of birth rate levels, which revealed that the overall fertility rate in the US has already reached close to 1.5. The fertility rate predicts how many children a woman will have.\

But his subsequent tweet is what led to the buzz online. “Contrary to what many think, the richer someone is, the fewer kids they have. I am a rare exception. Most people I know have zero or one kid,” tweeted Musk.

The post has received more than 1.2 lakh likes on Twitter since being shared on Tuesday.

Replying to Musk's tweet, a person said, “Honestly the major reason for that is people can't afford to have kids,” but Musk replied and asked, "Then why is it that the richer someone is, the fewer kids they have?”

The SpaceX CEO had raised the topic of population decline earlier too by tweeting, “If there aren't enough people on Earth, there would undoubtedly be enough people on Mars.”

Mr Musk has seven children, Xavier and Griffin are twins, while Kai, Saxon, and Damina are triplets. His latest born is X Æ A-Xii.





