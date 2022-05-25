Viral Video: Madhya Pradesh Beggar Buys Moped Worth Rs 90,000 After Wife Complains Of Backache

A beggar buys a moped worth Rs 90,000 for his wife.

A man can do anything to keep the woman he loves happy. An incident is going viral on social media where a beggar buys a moped worth Rs 90,000 for his wife.

#WATCH A beggar, Santosh Kumar Sahu buys a moped motorcycle worth Rs 90,000 for his wife Munni in Chhindwara, MP



Earlier, we had a tricycle. After my wife complained of backache, I got this vehicle for Rs 90,000. We can now go to Seoni, Itarsi, Bhopal, Indore, he says. pic.twitter.com/a72vKheSAB — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 24, 2022

It was first reported by news agency ANI, which said that Santosh Kumar Sahu, a beggar in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, bought the moped because his wife Munni "was complaining of backache".

Mr Sahu said that they earlier had a tricycle but to make it easy for his wife, he got the vehicle for Rs 90,000. "We can now go to Seoni, Bhopal and Indore," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Also Read | Hong Kong Man Pays ₹ 3.30 Lakh After Son Accused Of Smashing Teletubby Toy At Store

The video shared by ANI shows the couple covering the moped with garlands. Local media reported that Mr Sahu collected money for four years and paid the entire amount in cash.

Mr Sahu used to beg for money in the areas around hamlet Amarwara with his wife, the reports further said. Santosh can't move around because of problem with his leg, and relies on his wife to push him around on a tricycle.

Helping her husband took a toll on Munni who started complaining of frequent backaches. The couple used to travel around on their tricycle and sleep at temples, mosques and bus stops, ANI reported.

Also Read | "Beautiful And Scary": NASA Posts Sonification Of Galaxy Cluster Abell 370

People have praised Mr Sahu for his dedication to his wife.

“Wow, Never stop dreaming, keep working for it,” a user

While another said, “True love definition.”

“Good job.. Some fools are taunting him... Even knowing that he done this because of his wife love. He used all his life savings,” a third user wrote.

