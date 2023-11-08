'AI Will Replace Need For All Jobs And Create Universal High Income': Elon Musk

Elon Musk said AI will be 80 % and 20 % bad.

While speaking at the UK's AI Safety Summit last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk told the UK Prime Minister that he believes AI will replace the need for all jobs. The billionaire predicted that artificial intelligence would introduce a "universal high income," according to Fortune.

"It's hard to say exactly what that moment is, but there will come a point where no job is needed," Mr Musk told Rishi Sunak. "You can have a job if you want a job or personal satisfaction, but the AI will be able to do everything."

It is not the first time Mr Musk has made frightening predictions about the potential of artificial intelligence. He even said during his interaction with Mr Sunak that he wasn't sure "if that makes people comfortable or uncomfortable."

He added, "I think everyone will have access to this magic genie, and you're able to ask any question. It'll be certainly bigger for education. It'll be the best tutor," he said. "And there will be no shortage of goods and services. It will be an age of abundance."

Earlier Open AI's CEO Sam Altman and Mark Zuckerberg advocated the same.

"You'll rarely ask for anything," he said, outlining a "future of abundance" where there would be no scarcity of goods and services. As a result, AI will function somewhat of an economic equalizer, he said, especially because it'll be accessible to everyone.

He added that AI might also lead to a "universal high income." He said, "We won't have universal basic income. We'll have a universal high income."

Universal basic income or UBI means that people get a standard payment as a resident of the government regardless of their employment. Mr Musk is not predicting that AI won't steal our jobs, instead, it will take our jobs and make us all better off with an AI-driven universal high income, according to BGR.

During his discussion with Mr Sunak, he also offered solutions ranging from an "off switch" to a keyword for putting humanoid robots into a safe state.

He concluded the discussion by saying that AI will be 80 % and 20 % bad.