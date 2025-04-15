Tesla Protesters' Poster Says "Send Musk To Mars", He Responds

Plunging stocks, declining sales and protests across America and Europe. That's been pretty much the Tesla and Elon Musk story over the past couple of months, particularly after the billionaire emerged as arguably the most powerful man in President Donald Trump's cabinet.



And while the protesters demand Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), distance himself from the Trump administration, the Tesla CEO often mocks them on social media, calls them ignorant and accuses them of acting at the behest of someone else.



His latest reaction came to a protester's poster that read, “SEND MUSK TO MARS.”



It all started when DogeDesigner, who posts about Elon Musk frequently, shared one of the popular posters from the Tesla protests on X with the caption: "Who exactly are they yelling at to send Musk to Mars? Pretty sure the only guy building a rocket to Mars… is Musk himself."

Who exactly are they yelling at to send Musk to Mars? Pretty sure the only guy building a rocket to Mars… is Musk himself. ???? pic.twitter.com/UexM59NMZC — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 12, 2025

The SpaceX CEO also joined in the fun, responding to the post with six words and two laughing emojis.



"I'm trying, I'm trying," Musk wrote.

I'm trying, I'm trying ???????? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 12, 2025



Musk continued with the "Go to Mars" joke and shared another post on X. He shared a Ghibli picture of himself with his son X.



The picture shows X wearing a T-shirt that read "Occupy Mars".

DogeDesigner shared another Mars-related post that read: “Mars will be called the 'New World”.”

Mars will be called the “New World”. pic.twitter.com/J3ukcf7idK — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 13, 2025

Musk responded with a “Yes.”

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 13, 2025



Musk recently revealed plans to launch SpaceX's Starship rocket, carrying Tesla's Optimus humanoid robots to Mars by the end of 2026, marking a daring step towards interplanetary exploration.

Several X users joined in the fun.

One user wrote, “@elonmusk yeah we will see when it happens… until then I'm only slightly impressed.”

@elonmusk yeah we will see when it happens… until then I'm only slightly impressed ???? — Ryan Manzanares (@AstronautGloria) April 14, 2025

A second user added, “That's like saying. "Make all Musks dreams come true." Lol, not the burn they think it is.”

That's like saying. "Make all Musks dreams come true." Lol, not the burn they think it is. — Julez (@julieartz85) April 14, 2025

“Change the name of the planet Mars to Musk. Soon, he'll build a colony on a planet under his name,” another remarked.

Change the name of planet Mars to Musk. Soon, he'll build a colony in a planet under his name. — JORBEN???????? (@JorBen08) April 12, 2025

This user said it was funny, considering Musk was launching the first starships soon.

That is pretty funny. Especially considering how soon you are launching the first starships ???? — Penny2x (@imPenny2x) April 12, 2025



The United States, Canada, Europe, and other countries have witnessed massive protests against Elon Musk and his electric car company, Tesla.



"World Day Against Elon Musk" saw hundreds of protesters outside Tesla outlets in various countries this Saturday, condemning the multibillionaire businessman.



Demonstrators in London destroyed a Tesla to register their disapproval of Musk and his connections to Donald Trump on Thursday, April 10, The Independent reported.