Elon Musk Reacts To ChatGPT-4 Passing Exam: 'What Will Be Left For Us Humans To Do?'

OpenAI, the creator of artificial intelligence-based chatbot ChatGPT announced the launch of a more powerful version of the technology on Tuesday. The company's co-founder Sam Altman said it was the "most capable and aligned model yet" with the ability to use images as well as text. But the announcement failed to impress billionaire Elon Musk, who expressed concern about AI's potential impact on the human labour market in the future. Mr Musk was responding to a tweet about ChatGPT-4 acing various exams.

"What will be left for us humans to do? We better get a move on with Neuralink," Mr Musk said in his tweet.

Neuralink is a company founded by Mr Musk in 2016 which develops chips that can be implanted into human being's brains. According to its website, its initial goal is to help people with paralysis regain independence through the control of computers and mobile devices. Neuralink has also claimed that the technology could cure brain diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

Mr Musk has been a vocal critic of AI, warning about the potential dangers of creating artificial intelligence that is more intelligent than humans. He has also called for greater regulation and oversight of AI development.

His tweet sparked a flurry of responses on the micro-blogging platform.

"I'm scared. Make me less scared. I don't want to be irrelevant," said one user.

Another, however, posted an optimistic view. "Fewer than 2% of the jobs that ever existed still exist. Remember when "computer" was a job title? Humans will always find something to do," the user tweeted.

Some gave a spiritual answer to the question. "Maybe enjoy our life, express our creativity, and expand our consciousness."

However, Mr Musk has also been working on his own AI-related projects. A few weeks ago, the Tesla chief appeared to confirm via Twitter reports that he is recruiting a team of AI technologists to build a competitor to OpenAI's text-based ChatGPT, backed by Microsoft Corp, and similar systems under development at Alphabet Inc's Google, Meta Platforms Inc and other large technology platforms.