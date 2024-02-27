'Don't Mean To Be Pest, But...': Elon Musk To Satya Nadella Over PC Trouble

Elon Musk conveyed his discomfort with the obligatory Microsoft account setup for Windows PCs.

Tech mogul Elon Musk recently reached out to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, expressing his reservations about the mandatory Microsoft account requirement on his newly purchased Windows laptop PC. Mr Musk shared this interaction on his platform, X, formerly Twitter, after a user suggested seeking "technical support" from Mr Nadella. “I just sent him a text,” he responded.

In a direct text message to Mr Nadella, Mr Musk conveyed his discomfort with the obligatory Microsoft account setup for Windows PCs. This exchange unfolded after Nadella's post announcing Microsoft's collaboration with Mistral AI. Mr Musk, however, steered the conversation towards a more everyday concern, stating, “Satya, I don't mean to be a pest, but please allow people setting up a new Windows PC to skip creating a Microsoft account.”

He added that “this option disappears if the computer is connected to WiFi” and complained that “even if you do want to sign up, it won't allow you use a work email address and I only *have* work email addresses!”

This line of conversation left many users amused.

One user commented, “This will go down in history as the most famous tech support X post of all time.”

Another wrote, “Be so rich that you can treat the CEO of MS as a consumer service representative.”

“Complaints from customers from the richest man in the world,” read another comment.

While someone stated, “You know you're getting old when you ask Microsoft for troubleshooting rather than Googling.”

Elon Musk later disclosed that he successfully accessed his Windows laptop PC without having to create a Microsoft account. A user offered a workaround suggestion, which Mr Musk tried and subsequently shared on X.

He posted, "Finally got through it, thanks. The laptop automatically connected to a local WiFi without a password prompt. Was able to skip once I deselected that."

Satya Nadella took over as the CEO of Microsoft in 2014.