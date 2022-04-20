Elon Musk Poses A Question About The Night, Twitter Fills In The Blank

Days after he offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion, Elon Musk today posted a cryptic tweet with a series of dashes, followed by "is the night". Earlier this month, Musk bought a 9.1 per cent stake in Twitter. He then offered to buy the micro-blogging platform for $54.2 a share. The offer from Musk, who has hinted at the possibility of a hostile bid, has prompted the social media company to adopt a "poison pill" to protect itself.

_______ is the Night — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2022

Several Twitter users tried to fill in the blank in Musk's tweet. Here are some of the replies:

Tender is the night! — Milton Todd Ault III (@ToddAultIII) April 20, 2022

The night you buy Twitter is the Night — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) April 20, 2022

good night to find out if you are te shiba creator or not once and for all. Are you behind shib? — MARCIANOTECH Player 001 (@MARCIANOPHONE) April 20, 2022

The New York Post yesterday reported that the Tesla chief executive officer is willing to invest between $10 billion and $15 billion of his own money to take Twitter private.

The billionaire, who is Twitter's second-biggest shareholder, is planning to launch a tender offer in about 10 days and has tapped Morgan Stanley to raise another $10 billion in debt, according to the report.

Since buying a stake in the social media company, Musk has put out several product ideas. He has also been critical of the Twitter board.

On Monday, Elon Musk said that the salary of board members will be $0 if his bid to takeover Twitter succeeds.

"Board salary will be $0 if my bid succeeds, so that's ~$3M/year saved right there," Musk tweeted in response to a user's post criticising the board.