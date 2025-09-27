Elon Musk Named In New Epstein Files, He Responds

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has been named in the highly controversial Jeffrey Epstein files among other high-profile figures like Bill Gates, Prince Andrew, and Trump ally Steve Bannon.

The new batch of a six-page document, released by Democratic lawmakers, shows an itinerary noting a tentative trip by the Tesla CEO to Epstein's island in the US Virgin Islands on December 6, 2014. A note on the schedule - next to Musk's name - mentioned, "Is this still happening?" However, it was not clear in the documents whether Musk made the trip.

Musk, however, has denied the claims.

"This is false," he wrote in a post on X.