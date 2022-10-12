Elon Musk Launches Perfume Line 'Burnt Hair', Bottle Is Priced At...

Elon Musk has changed his Twitter bio to "Perfume Salesman." (File)

Elon Musk has become a perfume salesman. Well, quite literally!

Elon Musk has launched his own perfume line called 'Burnt Hair'. Musk took to Twitter to announce its launch. "With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable - why did I even fight it for so long!?" he wrote.

With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2022

Within some time, he announced that he has already sold around 10,000 bottles. Musk wrote, "10,000 bottles of Burnt Hair sold!"

Musk even changed his Twitter bio to "Perfume Salesman."

According to the website of the perfume, the perfume bottle is priced at Rs 8,400 ($100).

As for what it smells like, the website reads that the perfume has "The Essence of Repugnant Desire".

"Just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work," it reads further. "Stand out in a crowd! Get noticed as you walk through the airport"

According to Musk, one can buy this perfume using cryptocurrency. He wrote on Twitter, "And you can pay with Doge!"

He also says that the perfume is "An omnigender product."

