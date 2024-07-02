'When Will Politicians...': Elon Musk Slams Kamala Harris Over Trump 'Lie'

Kamala Harris' post on X was flagged by a community note

Social media platform X owner Elon Musk on Monday slammed US Vice President Kamala Harris for "lying" about former president Donald Trump's stance on abortion ban.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Harris said that Trump, who is running against Joe Biden in the November 5 US presidential election, "would ban abortion nationwide". She also said that she and Biden will do "everything in their power to stop him and restore women's reproductive freedom."

Her post, however, was flagged by a community note, a fact-checking type feature on X that allows people to add context to potentially misleading posts collaboratively.

The community note in her post said that "President Trump has repeatedly said he will not sign a national abortion ban."

Musk then called out Harris and said, "When will politicians, or at least the intern who runs their account, learn that lying on this platform doesn't work anymore?"

The billionaire attached the screenshot of her post receiving the community note.

When will politicians, or at least the intern who runs their account, learn that lying on this platform doesn't work anymore? pic.twitter.com/wP7H4AJFwG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2024

He also commented on her post and said that Trump has "clearly said he would not do so" in the US Presidential debate with Biden last week.

He clearly said he would not do so in the debate — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2024

The topic of abortion ban in the US has figured prominently in the presidential campaigning between Biden, a Democrat, and Trump, his Republican opponent.

Abortion regulation was placed in the hands of the US states following the country's Supreme Court's 2022 decision overturning the historic Roe v. Wade ruling that had protected abortion rights nationwide.

X's Community Notes Feature

X describes Community Notes as a collaborative way to keep people better informed.

According to information on the X's helpcentre, Community Notes "aims to create a better informed world by empowering people on X to collaboratively add context to potentially misleading posts".

Contributors can leave notes on any post and if enough contributors from different points of view rate that note as helpful, the note is publicly shown on a post.

Musk has repeatedly praised the community notes feature introduced on the platform after he took over X in 2022.