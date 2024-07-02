Supreme Court Immunity Ruling Sets 'Dangerous Precedent': Joe Biden

Donald Trump would exploit if elected in November, Joe Biden said.

President Joe Biden warned on Monday that the US Supreme Court's landmark ruling on presidential immunity sets a "dangerous precedent" that Donald Trump would exploit if elected in November.

"For all practical purposes today's decision almost certainly means there are no limits to what a president can do. This is a fundamentally new principle, and it's a dangerous precedent," Biden said in a speech at the White House.

"The American people must decide if they want to entrust... once again, the presidency to Donald Trump, now knowing he'll be more emboldened to do whatever he pleases, whenever he wants to do it," he added.

