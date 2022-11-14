Elon Musk Fires Over 4,000 Contractual Employees Without Notice: Report

The fresh round of layoffs comes just a week after Musk fired50 per cent of Twitter's staff.

The bloodbath at Twitter continued over the weekend as new owner Elon Musk fired over 4,000 contractual employees over the weekend without prior notice, a report said.

According to Platformer, roughly 4,400 contractual employees lost access to their official mail, online services, and also the company's internal communications.

"Update: company sources tell me that yesterday Twitter eliminated ~4,400 of its ~5,500 contract employees, with cuts expected to have significant impact to content moderation and the core infrastructure services that keep the site up and running. People inside are stunned," Platmormer's Casey Newton tweeted.

The fresh round of layoffs comes just a week after Musk fired 50 per cent of Twitter's staff, around 3,700 employees, including 90 per cent of its employees in India.

According to the report, the new job cuts were announced across Twitter's global operations, affecting employees in content moderation, marketing, real estate, engineering, and other departments.

Since taking over Twitter in a $44 billion deal in October, Musk has fired over half of the company's staff. Amidst the chaos, Twitter's key security executives have also resigned from the platform.

"I've made the hard decision to leave Twitter," tweeted chief security officer Lea Kissner last week.

Twitter's head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, also resigned from the company just days after staunchly defending Musk's content moderation policy to advertisers.