"Musk Doing A Great Job, Want Him To Be More Aggressive In Reform Push": Trump

Trump has put the tech entrepeneur in charge of the Department of Government Efficiency to slash public spending.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump said Saturday he would like his billionaire advisor Elon Musk to get "more aggressive" in implementing his reform agenda to cut back the federal government.

"Elon is doing a great job, but I would like to see him get more aggressive," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "Remember, we have a country to save."

Trump has put the tech entrepeneur in charge of the Department of Government Efficiency to slash public spending.

