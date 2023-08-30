Elon Musk Criticised At Video Game Competition: 'Bring Back Twitter'

Elon Musk attended the video game event with one of his sons.

Elon Musk faced a lot of criticism when he took over social media platform Twitter (now known as X) last year. He rebranded the platform in pursuit of the "everything app" for which he received mixed reviews from social media users. But on Sunday, the world's richest man was criticised publicly when he attended the Valorant World Championship Final, according to a report in Independent. Though he was briefly shown on camera, the crowd erupted in cacophony of boos and "bring back Twitter". According to the outlet, Mr Musk attended the event with one of his sons.

Mr Musk was shown for roughly four seconds before the camera switched back to live gameplay.

Elon Musk getting booed at VALORANT Champs and the crowd starts chanting "bring back Twitter" lmao pic.twitter.com/lDoWse78YV — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) August 26, 2023

The clip has amassed nearly 15 million views on X, the platform Mr Musk owns.

"Where is that from? That can't be from in here, surely," Independent quoted one of the commentators as saying amid the booing.

Even after the camera returned to focus on the game play, the crowd continued to shout "Bring back Twitter!"

The clip also received a flurry of reactions from X users.

"Getting booed by Valorant players is like getting wedgies by the anime club in middle school," said one user. "Lol we want a new logo," commented another.

"That was actually a very sweet chant compared to all the other things they could of chanted," a third user said.

After taking over the company, Mr Musk has rolled out several changes. Twitter Blue was arguably the biggest one. Also, the blue badge of legacy verification was done away with and Mr Musk introduced a paid verification system.

Another move by Musk that sparked outrage was his decision to reinstate many high-profile accounts suspended by the previous Twitter leadership.