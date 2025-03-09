Elon Musk Carries Susie Wiles' Bag In Viral Video, Calls Himself "Big Fan"

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed that he is a "big fan" of Susie Wiles, the White House Chief of Staff. His statement came after a video surfaced online showing Musk assisting Wiles by carrying her bag as they exited the President's official residence following a meeting on Saturday.

The gesture attracted attention online after a video went viral on X with the caption, "A genuine act of kindness: Elon Musk helps Susie Wiles with her bag."

Musk responded to the post, saying, "I'm a big fan of Susie Wiles."

I'm a big fan of Susie Wiles — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 8, 2025

A veteran political strategist, Susie Wiles made history on January 20 as the first woman to serve as White House Chief of Staff after being appointed by President Donald Trump. She played a crucial role in Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, serving as co-chair. She has also managed successful campaigns for high-profile Republican candidates over the years.

Elon Musk serves as a key advisor to President Trump in his official role as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). This position focuses on reducing bureaucratic waste and implementing cost-cutting measures across federal agencies.

Recent reports indicate that Musk clashed with Secretary of State Marco Rubio over staffing cuts at the State Department. During a recent Cabinet meeting, Musk criticised Rubio for not enforcing deeper staffing reductions, accusing him of failing to align with the administration's efficiency drive.

In response, Rubio defended his actions, saying that 1,500 State Department employees had already accepted early retirement packages, implying that significant reductions had taken place.

Following the meeting, Trump dismissed reports of any rift, saying, "No clash, I was there... Elon gets along great with Marco, and they're both doing a fantastic job."