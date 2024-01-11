Elderly US Couple Found Dead At Home With Heater At 537 Degree Celsius

The couple's family was not in contact since January 3.

An elderly couple were found dead in their home as the room heater had reached over 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit (537 degrees Celsius). The bodies of Joan Littlejohn, 84, and Glennwood Fowler, 82, were discovered on Saturday when the police entered their home in South Carolina, according to People Magazine. Citing a police report, the outlet further said that the couple's family members, who had not seen them since January 3, called the cops to check on them at their Spartanburg home.

The police officers entered the home through an unsecured window and noticed that the home was "extremely hot".

Mr Fowler and his wife were found dead inside their bedroom, People said quoting the police.

A New York Post report said that the paramedics who attempted to take their body temperatures found that it topped the measurable index - well above 98.6 degrees Celsius, the standard body temperature of most adults.

Firefighters were also called and they initially believed that the heater was on fire.

They measured its temperature to be approximately 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit (537 degrees Celsius) before they shut it down, police said.

The couple's family members visited their home after Ms Littlejohn and Mr Fowler complained that their furnace and hot water heater were not working. The family members came to their home on Wednesday and "fiddled" with the heater until the light on it turned on.

The relatives left the home after that and did not contact the couple, the Post report said quoting the police.

The coroner's office is carrying out an autopsy to determine the exact cause of the couple's death. No foul play is suspected.

Firefighters also checked the carbon dioxide levels in the home and did not find that they were above normal, said the police.