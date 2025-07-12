Indian-Origin Couple Living In US Wonders If Rs 25 Crore Is Enough To Retire In India, Internet Reacts

The dream of moving abroad for a better life has fuelled the ambitions of countless Indians, but is the grass really greener on the other side? A young Indian couple, who chased that dream all the way to the US, is now seeking Reddit's advice on whether they should move back to India. The couple, who have been living in the States for over 15 years and are parents to a young child, also inquired how much is enough to retire in India for a family of three.

"We are in our mid 30s and we have one small kid. We've been living in the US for about 15 years. With all the things happening here in tech and in country, we're contemplating moving back to India," the couple wrote in the post titled, "What would be good numbers to move to India and retire".

"We will probably take a break for some time and will find work later depending on our interests but we do not want to let it take over our lives. So, whats a good number to retire early in India and live a comfortable life while raising a child," they asked.

In the comments section, the original poster (OP) said that they have about $3 million (approximately Rs 25 crore) in assets. While the user and their partner are on a visa, they shared that their child is a US citizen.

Redditors were quick to react to the post. While some said $3 million was enough to survive in any Indian city, others said that there were several factors in play, including the place of residence and the lifestyle they have.

"Several factors in play. From the place you choose to kind of lifestyle you maintain n your spending habits. If u live in tier 2 smart/well developed city your standard expenses wont go beyond 75k/INR that includes rental, food n some needy things. If u own a house, cost will come down. If ur kid studies in a good standard school, add 30-50k per month on top. As a net net, 2 laks per month would be more than sufficient if u really want a standard+ life. If u find some work there after 12/24/36 months, u will get equal pay per month or more to offset this cost n help you compound to last forever," one user explained.

"Depends on the lifestyle you 3 want to live. You could need as little as $50k or as much as $10M plus," said another.

"I recently spent some extended amount of time in India (bangalore specifically). Make no mistake OP, India is quite expensive esp if you want a life closer to the US. Some of the premier gated communities in bangalore like Adarsh, brigade or prestige which probably have a US suburban type feel will easily cost 5cr above for 2000sqft and above. Of course, you could live cheaper, but then you mentioned not having to pinch pennies.. :) So is 3M enough? Only you can answer that," commented a third user.