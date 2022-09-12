Elderly Couple Receive One Of The Last Cards Sent By Queen Elizabeth On Their Wedding Anniversary: Report

The card features a photograph of the Queen smiling on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

An elderly couple in England has said that they feel "privileged" to receive one of the last hand-signed cards from Queen Elizabeth II, according to a report from Yahoo News. Mrs Tricia Pont, 81, and her husband Mr Raymond Pont, 84, received the card on Thursday, the day the Queen died, the outlet further said in its report. It contained wishes for the couple, who celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary the same day. The couple went out for lunch to mark the occasion. But when they returned, the Ponts got to know that Queen Elizabeth had died.

The couple stated that the day was filled with "mixed emotions", and that they will treasure the Queen's "precious and poignant" card.

The card features a photograph of the Queen smiling on the Buckingham Palace balcony at her Jubilee celebrations in June and read "I am so pleased to know that you are celebrating your diamond wedding anniversary on 8th September, 2022. I send my congratulations and best wishes to you on such a special occasion", according to UK-based Metro.

There was a signature of the Queen on the card and it was dedicated to Mr And Mrs Raymond Pont.

Mr Pont, who is a retired surveyor, told Yahoo News, "It was our wedding anniversary having spent 60 years together and someone in the family decided they would like us to get a card from the Queen. It arrived on the day before our anniversary and we kept it to open on the morning of our anniversary."

"We were delighted to have received it and it had a nice picture on the front. I was so excited to open the card. I thought it would be such a lovely moment for our family," he added.

"It makes the card even more precious and poignant as we were one of the last people to get correspondence from her," Mr Pont further added.