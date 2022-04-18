El Chapo Cartel Member Arrested After Model Girlfriend Posts Picture On Facebook

El Pitt had an Interpol red warrant for his arrest active in 196 countries.

A notorious Mexican drug trafficker wanted in nearly 200 different countries has finally been arrested in Colombia after his model girlfriend posted pictures of the pair kissing at a tourist attraction on Facebook. According to the Independent, Brian Donaciano Olguín Verdugo, who is also known as “El Pitt”, is linked to jailed kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán's cartel. The Colombian police arrested El Pitt in a luxury apartment in the city of Cali, where he had been working since earlier this year.

🚨Este sujeto habría llegado al país para coordinar reuniones con las disidencias de las Farc. Debido a los movimientos continuos en restaurantes y bares de sectores exclusivos de Cali por parte de ciudadanos mexicanos la búsqueda se concentró en la capital Del Valle. pic.twitter.com/5x2LLQLcNM — Seguridad y Justicia (@SeguridadCali) April 8, 2022

The US Drug and Enforcement Agency (DEA) had alerted the Colombian authorities that El Pitt had entered the nation in the month of February. Since then, according to the Colombian police, the 39-year-old had been moving cities with a group of armed men. El Pitt's task was to reportedly meet with former guerrilla FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia) members in the country's south to negotiate and test the quality of a huge cocaine shipment destined for Mexico and eventually the United States.

After attending one of the meetings, El Pitt then allegedly returned to his girlfriend in the city of Cali and the Mexican model convinced the drug lord to go visit Los Cristales, a tourist spot in a mountain with a giant Jesus Christ statue on its peak. Citing a Colombian based newspaper, El Tiempo, the Independent reported that the girlfriend also convinced El Pitt to take a selfie kissing in front of the huge statue, which she then immediately posted on Facebook.

The Colombian security officials spent two weeks trailing the drug trafficker. The cops tracked El Pitt to an exclusive residential area where he was staying with his girlfriend. In early April, the police, along with DEA agents, then swooped in his apartment and arrested him. El Pitt tried to bribe the police with around $265,000.

“If I was in Mexico, I would have already been freed by a group of armed men,” he told arresting officers, according to El Tiempo.

However, now, El Pitt will be extradited to California for prosecution on charges of cocaine trafficking. It is to mention that El Pitt had an Interpol red warrant for his arrest active in 196 countries for drug trafficking.

