Egyptian Archaeologist Claims He Is "Close" To Finding Legendary Queen Nefertiti's Tomb

Famed Egyptian archaeologist and former Minister of Antiquities Dr. Zahi Hawass announced that he is "close" to discovering the long-lost tomb of Queen Nefertiti. According to LiveScience, Hawass and his team are currently excavating in the eastern Valley of the Kings, specifically in an area near the tomb of the female pharaoh Hatshepsut. Hawass said that he doesn't have evidence to support this theory, but has a feeling it could be there.

"If I made this discovery, I think I would be happy to end my career with the most important discovery of the most important queen of Egypt — Queen Nefertiti. This will lead us to the greatest discovery of the century," Zahi Hawass said in "The Man with the Hat," a new documentary about his life and career

While Hawass admits he does not yet have definitive proof, he has narrowed down the search area based on years of mapping the valley and current excavations that have reached significant depths near solid rock. Apart from the tomb search, Hawass has also been conducting DNA and CT scans on unidentified mummies to determine if they are the remains of the queen.

Historical Significance:

Discovering Nefertiti's tomb would resolve long-standing debates, such as whether she ruled as a pharaoh under the name Neferneferuaten after the death of her husband, Akhenaten. Ancient depictions show her doing typically pharaonic stuff, like smiting enemies. Despite this, her tomb remains a mystery, leaving her role in Egypt's turbulent religious history a burning topic.

Despite Hawass's optimism, other experts remain sceptical. Past theories, such as those by British archaeologist Nicholas Reeves suggesting Nefertiti was hidden behind a wall in King Tutankhamun's tomb, were largely dismissed after radar scans in 2018 found no such chambers.

Who was Queen Nefertiti?

Queen Nefertiti was the powerful Great Royal Wife of Pharaoh Akhenaten during Egypt's 18th Dynasty, famous for her beauty and influence. Unlike many queens, she was depicted alongside her husband in prominent roles, sometimes leading worship or in military scenes, showing her significant political and religious authority.

She and Akhenaten shifted Egypt from polytheism to a form of monotheism centered on the Aten (sun disk), a radical change that linked the royal family closely to the god. They also built a new capital, Akhetaten (Amarna), dedicated to Aten, a flourishing city that was later dismantled by their successors.

Nefertiti's impact on Egypt's art, culture, and possibly politics is huge, but her life and reign are still shrouded in mystery. According to some researchers, Queen Nefertiti reigned alongside her husband. However, recent evidence indicates that King Akhenaten ruled alone, and that Queen Nefertiti may have ascended to power after his death.

She was mother to six daughters, including Ankhesenamun, who would later marry Tutankhamun.

Her iconic painted bust, discovered in 1912, is a masterpiece of ancient art, symbolising beauty and power and remaining a globally recognised symbol of Ancient Egypt.