Archaeologist Claims Queen Nefertiti's Mummy Has Been Found

According to some researchers, Queen Nefertiti reigned alongside her husband.

An archaeologist has claimed that he has found the mummy of Nefertiti, the wife of King Akhenaton and queen of Egypt, who was renowned for her beauty, according to a report in Newsweek. The claim has been made by Zahi Hawass, who is an expert on ancient Egypt and is currently investigating a mummy.

Mr Hawass once used to be the Minister of State for Antiquities Affairs but for past few decades has been digging ancient tombs. He is also planning an exhibition titled "Daughters of the Nile", which will focus on women in Pharaonic Egypt.

According to Arkeo News, Mr Hawass and his archaeological team started investigation for Queen Nefertiti's tomb on the west bank of Luxor on December 9, 2021.

Nefertiti ruled Egypt between 1370 and 1330 BC, in an era of immense luxury. She married Pharaoh Akhenaten, and was the mother of Tutankhamun, also known as King Tut, Newsweek said.

Some people believe that Queen Nefertiti ruled as monarch after her husband died. Mr Hawass is one such believer.

"We already have DNA from the 18th dynasty mummies, from Akhenaten to Amenhotep II or III and there are two unnamed mummies labeled KV21a and b. In October we will be able to announce the discovery of the mummy of Pharaoh Ankhesenamun, Tutankhamun's wife, and her mother, Nefertiti. There is also in tomb KV35 the mummy of a 10-year-old boy. If that child is the brother of Tutankhamun and the son of Akhenaten, the problem posed by Nefertiti will be solved," he said.

"I am sure that I will reveal which of the two unnamed mummies could be Nefertiti," Mr Hawass added.

According to some researchers, Queen Nefertiti reigned alongside her husband. However, recent evidence indicates that King Akhenaten ruled alone, and that Queen Nefertiti may have ascended to power after his death.