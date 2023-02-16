6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Central Philippines

No tsunami warning has been issued so far. (Representational)

A strong 6.1 magnitude earthquake rocked central Philippines early Thursday, the US Geological Survey said.

The shallow quake struck the Masbate island province in the center of the archipelagic nation shortly after 2:00 a.m. local time (1800GMT).

The epicenter of the earthquake was 11 kilometers (7 miles) away from the nearest village.

There were no immediate reports of damages or casualties, and no tsunami warning was issued.

