Earthquake With Magnitude 6.0 Strikes Near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia:
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 was reported near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Friday morning, according to India's National Center for Seismology.
The epicentre of the earthquake was 384 km south-southwest (SSW) of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 7:09 AM IST at a depth of 10 km from the surface.
Tremors were felt in the following areas:
