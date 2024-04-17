Video: Cat Clings To Submerged Car's Door Handle In Flooded Dubai, Rescued

The cat was seen clinging to a car's door handle while submerged in floodwaters

With Dubai's highways flooded after record rain, a cat was found clinging to a submerged car's door. In a video posted by the Government of Dubai Media Office on X on Wednesday, the cat was seen clinging to a car's door handle while submerged in floodwaters.

The feline was rescued by the Dubai Police personnel who were on a boat.

The highways in Dubai, the Middle East's financial centre, have been clogged by flooding after about 259.5 millimetres of rain, the most since records began 75 years ago, fell on the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.

Footage on social media showed several submerged and abandoned cars in Dubai.

Dubai Airport In Chaos After Record Rain

Dubai Airport, the world's busiest by international traffic, was also in chaos due to heavy rain as scores of flights were delayed, cancelled and diverted.

Passengers were reportedly warned not to come to the airport "unless absolutely necessary".

"Flights continue to be delayed and diverted," a Dubai Airports spokesperson said.

Dubai's Emirates Airline cancelled all check-ins as staff and passengers struggled to arrive and leave, with access roads flooded.

Schools have also been shut in Dubai until next week, as authorities underscored the difficulty of the clean-up.