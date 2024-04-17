Desert City Dubai Under Water After Rains, Videos Capture Wide-Spread Damage

Dubai, typically known for its dry weather and scorching heat, faced an unusual weather situation on Tuesday with heavy rain pounding parts of the city. The downpour caused chaos, disrupting air travel and flooding streets across the United Arab Emirates (UAE), bringing the country to a standstill. People turned to social media to share videos and photos capturing the unusual scenes of Dubai's rains and floods.

A video circulating on X, formerly Twitter, on April 16th showed Dubai submerged in water following heavy rains. The footage showed a clip captured from a skyscraper showing the extent of flooding below. Next, we see a person filming from a speedboat navigating through the floodwaters, revealing cars partially submerged up to their tyres, poles half-drowned, and a parking lot gate almost half covered in water. Another segment of the video showed a row of houses completely submerged, with only their roofs visible above the waterline. Pedestrians were spotted standing on road dividers amidst luxury cars driving through the flooded streets, while smaller vehicles struggled as the water reached window-level depths.

The Dubai flood ain't joke. pic.twitter.com/VzKUpFgOoN — Chude Nnamdi (@chude__) April 16, 2024

Another video showed the devastating impact of the flood, with cars being swept away by the powerful current. A Range Rover was observed being destroyed as it was carried away by the floodwaters, crashing into rough surfaces and rocks. The footage also showed muddy rainwater rushing downhill towards residential areas at alarming speeds, while onlookers recorded the harrowing scene. A portion of what appeared to be a bridge was also seen being carried away by the floodwaters. A drone captured footage of the entire area submerged, with only the roofs of houses visible above the water level.

#DUBAI Floods!!



Using cloud seeding tech also known as artificial rains, Dubai is experiencing scary floods.



Cloud seeding creates rains by injecting substances e.g. silver/potassium iodide, solid carbon dioxide, liquid propane etc into the clouds to induce rains



???? pic.twitter.com/kY0yomzzjL — Clive Mbs (@Clive_Mbs) April 17, 2024

In another video, a small white car was seen navigating bravely through the flooded streets, while other vehicles remained stationary, likely waiting for the water level to go down.

Dubai floods. Brave driver pic.twitter.com/oIynRY9KpF — CLEAN CAR CLUB (@TheCleanCarClub) April 17, 2024

A drone image showed the aftermath of the Dubai floods.

Dubai today heavy rain and flood ????????⛈️????️ pic.twitter.com/k6ehgJ4rxU — Sprinkle ???????????????? (@ursister366) April 17, 2024

Another video posted on X captured the intensity of the Dubai rains and storms at night. “#Dubai storm just ramped up. unbelievable Scenes in Dubai Flood,” the caption read.

#Dubai storm just ramped up.



unbelievable Scenes in Dubai Flood ????????????pic.twitter.com/uDdMaMeX4c — Khabri_Prasang (@Prasang_) April 17, 2024

In another video, cars were seen stranded in traffic amidst the Dubai flood. The user posed a question in the caption, wondering, “Did all these drivers drive into the flood or were they waiting in traffic and it decided to rain cats and dogs while they were sitting there?”

The Dubai flood is wild but serious question, did all these drivers drive into the flood or were they waiting in traffic and it decided to rain cats and dogs while they were sitting there? pic.twitter.com/6keuTtknic — Jess Magdefrau (@JessMagdefrau) April 17, 2024

Many other videos and photos showed similar scenes.

Singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Vaidya who is currently in Dubai, was also among those who were stranded in knee-deep waters during the rain. He shared a video on his Instagram stories that showed him wading through the water while holding his sneakers.

Additionally, prominent landmarks such as Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates are submerged in ankle-deep water. Parts of Oman and Bahrain also witnessed flash floods.